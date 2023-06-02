Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $32.77

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.77, but opened at $35.34. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 1,186,825 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $519.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 110,682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 232,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.