Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,147,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 403,236 shares.The stock last traded at $41.96 and had previously closed at $42.19.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

