DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Insider Sells $127,498.30 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $127,498.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harold Matthew Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCN traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,056. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The company had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 270.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.