Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of DBD opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

About Diebold Nixdorf

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Stories

