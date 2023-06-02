Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush cut Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance
Shares of DBD opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.91.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
