Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) PT Lowered to C$0.95

Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 251.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark lowered shares of Deveron from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Deveron Price Performance

Shares of DVRNF remained flat at C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. Deveron has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.

About Deveron

Deveron Corp., an agriculture technology company, provides drone data services to the farming sector in the United States and Canada. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc.

