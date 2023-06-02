Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $136.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

