Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires Shares of 700 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $41.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

