Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of DELL opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,370,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

