Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,370,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Analyst Recommendations for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

