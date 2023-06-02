Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,860,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,294. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 in the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 109.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,256.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.