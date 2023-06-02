Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,949.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,949 ($48.80) and last traded at GBX 3,650 ($45.11), with a volume of 6196291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,374 ($41.70).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,070 ($50.30) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($56.85) to GBX 4,000 ($49.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,112 ($38.46) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.22) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.43) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dechra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,672 ($45.38).

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,372.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,305.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,965.22.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.