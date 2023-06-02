David E. K. Frischkorn Sells 2,000 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $15,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,244.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

METC opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $166.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 103.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 36,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 87.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.