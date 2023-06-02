Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.19. 1,191,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,011. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.