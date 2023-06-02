Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Cummins worth $710,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.38. 275,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

