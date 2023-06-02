CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 494,931 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2,865.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 301,286 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 679,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,939 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 581.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 184,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 157,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 134,912 shares during the period.

Shares of MUI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. 56,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,761. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

