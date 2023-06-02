CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NCZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 182,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,307. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

