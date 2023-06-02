Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 229,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 386,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $29,726.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,726.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,341 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

