CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $180.00. The company traded as low as $151.89 and last traded at $152.01. Approximately 5,993,956 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,833,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.55.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 182,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

