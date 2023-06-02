CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 783,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,276 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $82,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $44,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $158.65 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at $44,900,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

