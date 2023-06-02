Critical Comparison: Frontier Investment (FICV) and Its Competitors

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) is one of 705 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Frontier Investment to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Investment has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Investment’s peers have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Investment and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Investment N/A $6.51 million 60.76 Frontier Investment Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 4.17

Profitability

Frontier Investment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Investment. Frontier Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Frontier Investment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Investment N/A -43.31% 2.17% Frontier Investment Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Frontier Investment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Investment Competitors 113 586 865 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 73.17%. Given Frontier Investment’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Frontier Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontier Investment peers beat Frontier Investment on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia. Frontier Investment Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

