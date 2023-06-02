Critical Analysis: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) versus Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 2 5 3 1 2.27 Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Extra Space Storage and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus target price of $170.56, indicating a potential upside of 18.97%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus target price of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 38.29%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Extra Space Storage pays out 101.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Whitestone REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.92 billion 10.06 $860.69 million $6.36 22.54 Whitestone REIT $139.42 million 3.10 $35.27 million $0.65 13.46

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 43.79% 21.62% 7.36% Whitestone REIT 22.70% 7.72% 2.92%

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Whitestone REIT on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores. The company was founded by Kenneth Musser Woolley on April 30, 2004, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

