CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.49) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,000,250. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

