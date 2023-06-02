Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,911.11%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

