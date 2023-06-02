Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.46. 4,105,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,265. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,946 shares of company stock worth $3,073,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2,557.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

