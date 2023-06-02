Credit Suisse AG Has $179.07 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $179,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,578,000 after purchasing an additional 90,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.12. The company had a trading volume of 403,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.02, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $556.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock worth $15,361,500. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

