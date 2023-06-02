Credit Suisse AG Has $1.21 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,660,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569,330 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Alphabet worth $1,205,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 944,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,368,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,566,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 761,457 shares valued at $30,739,529. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $125.23. 9,769,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,613,516. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

