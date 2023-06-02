Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,480,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,148 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $142,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

EMR stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.22. 899,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,673. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

