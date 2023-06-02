Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up about 0.7% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Crown by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Stock Up 3.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $79.96. The stock had a trading volume of 151,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $110.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

