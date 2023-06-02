CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,313,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 415,176 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $718,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. 206,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,610. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

