Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $69.07 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $10.41 or 0.00038637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

