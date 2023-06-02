Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Shares Up 10.9%

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 111,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 88,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Corsa Coal Trading Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corsa Coal had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of C$52.75 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal. The company is also involved in exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. It produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

