Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corporate Office Properties Trust

Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,858,000 after buying an additional 103,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,827,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,814,000 after buying an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,747,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,153,000 after buying an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,587,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,172,000 after buying an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 30.2% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,991,000 after buying an additional 733,079 shares in the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Stories

