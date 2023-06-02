Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Corporate Office Properties Trust
Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,858,000 after buying an additional 103,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,827,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,814,000 after buying an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,747,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,153,000 after buying an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,587,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,172,000 after buying an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 30.2% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,991,000 after buying an additional 733,079 shares in the last quarter.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.