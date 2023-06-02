Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakroborty now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.50.
In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 48,146 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 43,141 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.
