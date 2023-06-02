Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $410.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $399.82.

Shares of COO opened at $374.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.64. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $395.20.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

