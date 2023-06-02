Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.66-12.96 EPS.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE COO traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $374.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.69 and a 200 day moving average of $348.46. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $395.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.82.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.