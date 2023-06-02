Contrasting Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) & Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Symbolic Logic and Formula Systems (1985), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Formula Systems (1985)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A -13.09% -12.55% Formula Systems (1985) 3.13% 6.92% 2.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Formula Systems (1985)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.32 $17.44 million N/A N/A Formula Systems (1985) $2.59 billion 0.40 $81.39 million $5.22 12.96

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats Symbolic Logic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic



Symbolic Logic, Inc. engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Formula Systems (1985)



Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

