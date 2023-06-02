Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading 1.5% Higher

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.80 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.21). 60,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 119,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.66. The firm has a market cap of £7.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,950.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

