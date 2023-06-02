Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.77 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Conn’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

CONN stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

