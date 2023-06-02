Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.77 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Conn’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.
Conn’s Price Performance
CONN stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conn’s (CONN)
- Dell Tops Q1 Estimates but Fails to Deliver on Guidance
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.