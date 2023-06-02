Comparing Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telecom Italia and Mynaric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $18.44 billion 0.30 -$10.24 billion N/A N/A Mynaric $4.42 million 31.70 -$77.74 million N/A N/A

Mynaric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Italia.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A Mynaric 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telecom Italia and Mynaric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Mynaric has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.55%. Given Mynaric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Risk and Volatility

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mynaric has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Mynaric shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Mynaric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mynaric beats Telecom Italia on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group. The Brazil segment includes mobile and fixed telecommunications operations in Brazil. The Other Operations segment includes financial companies and other minor companies not strictly related to the core business. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, and the ground. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Gilching, Germany.

