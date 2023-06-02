Comparing Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) and Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Milestone Scientific and Nutriband, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $8.81 million 8.18 -$8.71 million ($0.11) -9.36 Nutriband $2.08 million 9.98 -$4.48 million ($0.55) -4.82

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Nutriband’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nutriband has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutriband, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -93.22% -75.26% -56.17% Nutriband -215.58% -45.07% -41.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Nutriband shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Nutriband shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutriband has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nutriband beats Milestone Scientific on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs. Its solutions include CompuFlo Epidural, CathCheck Verification System, and Single Tooth Anesthesia System. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

About Nutriband

Nutriband, Inc. engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Pocono Pharmaceuticals and 4P Therapeutics segments. The Pocono Pharmaceuticals segment relates to a coated products manufacturing entity. The 4P Therapeutics segment performs contract research and development services. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan and Serguei Melnik in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

