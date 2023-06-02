Comparing Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) and BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) and BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of BeyondSpring shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Kura Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of BeyondSpring shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kura Oncology and BeyondSpring’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$135.84 million ($2.04) -6.62 BeyondSpring $1.35 million 31.14 -$33.28 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

BeyondSpring has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Oncology and BeyondSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology N/A -32.64% -30.52% BeyondSpring N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kura Oncology and BeyondSpring, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology 0 0 7 0 3.00 BeyondSpring 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kura Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $29.71, suggesting a potential upside of 120.11%. BeyondSpring has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Kura Oncology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kura Oncology is more favorable than BeyondSpring.

Summary

BeyondSpring beats Kura Oncology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias. The company was founded by Troy E. Wilson, Yi Liu, Pingda Ren and Antonio Gualberto on August 22, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About BeyondSpring

(Get Rating)

BeyondSpring, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the Plinabulin Pipeline and TPD Platform segments. The Plinabulin Pipeline segment focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The TPD Platform segment engages in the development of therapeutic agents and discover chemical entities. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.