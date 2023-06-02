Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 315.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 58,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 62,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $136.86 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

