Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $134,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after buying an additional 64,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,838,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after acquiring an additional 356,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 183,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.45 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

