Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $63,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after buying an additional 953,784 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

