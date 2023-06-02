Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $46,000 in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,258 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,433,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,854 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,801,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,908,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,702,000 after buying an additional 2,348,855 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

