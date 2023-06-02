Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $106,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.14.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

