Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $106,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.14.
Insider Activity at Owens Corning
In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.92.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
