Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Trading Up 1.8 %

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

NYSE ETN opened at $179.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

