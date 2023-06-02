Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 202 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $7,914,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,380,000 after purchasing an additional 269,370 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST opened at $341.53 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $376.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.44%.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,744 shares of company stock worth $39,121,808. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

