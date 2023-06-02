Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 250 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Roku were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 195,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after acquiring an additional 444,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 330,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

