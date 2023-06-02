Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $88,513,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 383.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,958,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after buying an additional 1,553,272 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after buying an additional 1,007,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,001,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after buying an additional 594,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,457,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 490,913 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

