Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 25,000 Shares of Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Electra Battery Materials were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth about $461,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 144,480 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter worth about $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELBM. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Electra Battery Materials from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Electra Battery Materials from $7.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of ELBM opened at $1.25 on Friday. Electra Battery Materials Co. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

